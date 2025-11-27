PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of Banco De Chile $BCH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 276.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Banco De Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Banco De Chile has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The company had revenue of $764.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco De Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

