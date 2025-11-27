Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 138.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PINS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,208 shares of company stock worth $17,450,914. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

