Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 230,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 191,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

