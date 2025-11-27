Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 20,000 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,699,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,577.94. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

COCP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

