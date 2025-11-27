Peter Arkley Acquires 15,147 Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Peter Arkley bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $975,315.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 191,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,657.63. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Arkley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Peter Arkley purchased 24,853 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,589,597.88.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $72,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

