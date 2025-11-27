Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 7,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,630,599.59. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00.

PEN stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Penumbra by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

