Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 167.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

PEN stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $42,329.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,071.28. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

