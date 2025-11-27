Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $165.77 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,631,093.75. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock worth $186,821,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.