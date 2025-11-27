Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $220,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock worth $186,821,453. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PLTR stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
