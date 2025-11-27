PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at TD Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

PagerDuty Trading Down 23.6%

PD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 252.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

