Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Holdings Decreased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 323.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,676 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

