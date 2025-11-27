Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Position Increased by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 5.5% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 14.2%

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $506.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

