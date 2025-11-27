PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $106.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.5417.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $472,520,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,469,000 after buying an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

