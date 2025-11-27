Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after buying an additional 312,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after buying an additional 1,927,193 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 12.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,888,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,747,000 after acquiring an additional 649,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

