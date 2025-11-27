Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.91 and traded as low as GBX 57. Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 57.70, with a volume of 20,673 shares trading hands.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.63. The company has a market cap of £12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 14.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Funding Group plc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

