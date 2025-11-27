OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $3 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,295,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $30,382,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

