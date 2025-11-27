Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $325.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $325,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 54,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 15,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $485.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

