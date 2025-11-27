Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Head to Head Contrast

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and BNCCORP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.32 billion 3.67 $539.19 million $1.71 12.75 BNCCORP $52.44 million 2.10 $7.93 million $2.50 12.40

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 4 6 1 2.73 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 17.39% 14.95% 1.19% BNCCORP 15.39% 8.30% 0.87%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

