NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

