NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81,005 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 27.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

