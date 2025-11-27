Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $70,871,262.56 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James Flynn sold 742,574 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $70,871,262.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,299,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,078,034. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nuvalent Price Performance
Shares of NUVL stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
