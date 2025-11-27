Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $70,871,262.56 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James Flynn sold 742,574 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $70,871,262.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,299,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,078,034. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nuvalent by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 58.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

