Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,928,000 after buying an additional 1,914,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,720,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

