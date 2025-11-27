Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 444164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. BTIG Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 78.49%.

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $472,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,490. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 42,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,461 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

