Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 4,197 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 96.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 70,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $98,539,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2%

TRI opened at $133.94 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

