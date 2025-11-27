Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 2,881 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 25.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 26.2% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 130,353.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after buying an additional 286,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

