Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 15,920 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.45. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

