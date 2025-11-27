Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,447,000 after buying an additional 639,514 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after acquiring an additional 789,013 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 319,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

