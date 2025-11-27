Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13,233.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

