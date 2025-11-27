Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 144,380 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 47.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 89,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.