North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 790,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after purchasing an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 2,811 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $84,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 168,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,770. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,426.57. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,681,486 shares of company stock worth $178,090,999 over the last three months. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

