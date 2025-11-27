North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. CIBC lowered North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.12 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,368,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 70.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 718,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 899,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

