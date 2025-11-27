Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4%

NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

