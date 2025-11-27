Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nixxy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nixxy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 173 639 766 51 2.43

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Nixxy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $46.90 million -$22.59 million -2.14 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 3.32

Nixxy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nixxy competitors beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

