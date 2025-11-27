NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given a $137.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $137.00 target price on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $131.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in NetApp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after buying an additional 122,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 119.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

