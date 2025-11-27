Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.