Morgan Stanley Boosts HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $44.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HASI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE HASI opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $34.49.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

