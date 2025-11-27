Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MPWR opened at $924.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $959.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,425,137.48. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,426 shares of company stock worth $76,049,294. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.