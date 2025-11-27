Monkey Tree Investment Ltd. (MKTR) expects to raise $7.20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,600,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Monkey Tree Investment Ltd. generated $9 million in revenue and $1.44 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $79 million.

Craft Capital Management and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Monkey Tree Investment Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We run English learning centers for children in Hong Kong. We offer children’s language classes – mostly in English – and some in Mandarin. We serve students ages 3 to 14 through our 20 learning centers in Hong Kong that offer classes in phonics, reading, grammar, writing, conversation and preparation for exams.Â We have licensed the “Monkey Tree” brand to other operators that run another 38 centers in Hong Kong.Â Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Monkey Tree Investment Ltd. named Craft Capital Management as its lead left underwriter in an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 21, 2025 – to work with Revere Securities. Background: Monkey Tree Investmenet Ltd. disclosed its IPO terms on Aug. 15, 2025, in an F-1 filing: The company is offering 1.6 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $7.0 million, according to its F-1 filing dated Aug. 15, 2025.) “.

Monkey Tree Investment Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 3 employees. The company is located at Monkey Tree Investment Limited Suite 2514, 25/F, 1111 Kingâ€™s Road, Taikoo Shing, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3563 6771.

