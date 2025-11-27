Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8750.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mobile Infrastructure to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

BEEP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mobile Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 99.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 60,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

