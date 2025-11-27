MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MKS stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MKS alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

MKS Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of MKS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after acquiring an additional 958,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,391,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in MKS by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 690,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 617,113 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,320,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 542,094 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.