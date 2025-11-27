Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Lumentum Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $308.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $312.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the sale, the director owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,400. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 82.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

