Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $278,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 700,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Baird R W upgraded Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $485.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.