Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 59,025 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 59,025 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $606.60 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $626.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.49 and a 200-day moving average of $440.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

