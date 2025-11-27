Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 59,025 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 59,025 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $606.60 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $626.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.49 and a 200-day moving average of $440.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
