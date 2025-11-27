Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.