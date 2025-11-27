Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 932 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 26.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,936. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $277.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.51. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.