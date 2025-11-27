Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,738 Acushnet $GOLF

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,667.96. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,092 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,458.36. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $657.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

