Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.15 and last traded at GBX 55. 3,244,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,432,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
