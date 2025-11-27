Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 58.90. 27,146,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,666% from the average session volume of 1,536,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
MARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
