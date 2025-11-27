Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 58.90. 27,146,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,666% from the average session volume of 1,536,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

Marston's Price Performance

About Marston's

The stock has a market cap of £373.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.97.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

