Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

