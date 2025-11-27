Maia Wealth LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $372.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.13 and its 200 day moving average is $380.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

